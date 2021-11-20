Illuminated tree kicks off the holidays once again in St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – What would the Christmas season be without those red, green and blue lights brightening the night?

St. Clairsville knows how essential they are…so once again they’re starting the holidays with a Main Street tree light-up.

Organizers say it was truly a community effort, with Belmont Savings Bank, Belmont College and Chick-fil-A all helping to make the winter joy come alive.

The Chamber of Commerce attributes the light-up’s yearly success to the simple fact that we all need a little Christmas.

Everybody loves the holidays, and everybody wants to share their fun and share

in with that holly jolly feeling. Wendy Anderson, Executive Director, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

Even though his schedule is packed full this time of year, Santa made it out to do the honors.

He even let the kids share in some cookies and milk.