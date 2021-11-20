Illuminated tree kicks off the holidays once again in St. Clairsville

St. Clairsville

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – What would the Christmas season be without those red, green and blue lights brightening the night?

St. Clairsville knows how essential they are…so once again they’re starting the holidays with a Main Street tree light-up.

Organizers say it was truly a community effort, with Belmont Savings Bank, Belmont College and Chick-fil-A all helping to make the winter joy come alive.

The Chamber of Commerce attributes the light-up’s yearly success to the simple fact that we all need a little Christmas.

Everybody loves the holidays, and everybody wants to share their fun and share
in with that holly jolly feeling.

Wendy Anderson, Executive Director, St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

Even though his schedule is packed full this time of year, Santa made it out to do the honors.

He even let the kids share in some cookies and milk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter