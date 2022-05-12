ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The past several years changed the way we do a lot of things. We’ve had to adjust or shift. That was the theme of a professional development event on Thursday.

Leadercast features speakers from around the world, who inspire attendees and give them the energy and skills to become better leaders.

The St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted this event. They say in order for their community to thrive and grow, it needs good leaders.

We believe that our community is emerging into a wonderful opportunity to be leaders in the world. We have great things going on in the Ohio Valley and so making sure we provide individuals with the tools they need to be good leaders and to do their jobs and do them well. It’s not just about your job. It’s about personal growth. It’s important that any community that wants to thrive and grow has people that lead them, lead the community, lead the people in the community to do great things. Sarah Barickman, Chairperson, Leadercast

About 50 people were in the crowd at Ohio University Eastern for this event.

Next year, the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to host again and have more.