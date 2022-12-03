ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Emmanuel Baptist Church in St. Clairsville started an outreach program that welcomes everyone to learn a new skill – shooting archery.

Three Saturdays every month, participants ages 4 to over 70 get together, relax, learn about the church, and get better at something new.

Classes are through Center Shot Ministry in Wisconsin, which began around early 2000.

Youth Pastor Ron Taylor says this is a unique way of fulfilling their mission.

”Every class that we do, there’s about a five- or ten-minute devotion time because that’s our purpose in this as an outreach is to get the word out there about our Lord and to bring people closer to each other and just having a fun time.” Ron Taylor – Youth Pastor, Emmanuel Baptist Church

School-age students are able to qualify for tournaments.

Everyone is welcome to attend classes every 1st, 2nd, and 4th Saturday of the month.

You can pre-register here.