ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Park Health Center hosted a summer fair on Thursday for both their residents and the public

People had the opportunity to to visit a food truck, pick up a snow-cone and enjoy some music.

There was also a silent auction, along with t-shirt sales, to benefit a long-time employee recently diagnosed with cancer.

Park Health is a long-term care facility that provides 24-hour care for their residents.