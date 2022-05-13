ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It was a car crushing time Friday night as a world-famous monster truck made a pit stop in St. Clairsville.

The Raminator raced to Thomas Garage on Mall Road to offer a spectacular presentation that the whole family could enjoy.

Spectators watched as cars crumbled under the monster truck’s ginormous wheels at Thomas Fest.

Fans had the chance to enter into a drawing to receive vehicle credit.

One lucky winner could take the credit and use it toward a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat brand vehicle.

The Hall Brothers Racing Team owns and operates the Ram monster trucks like the Raminator.

The racing team is based out of Champaign, Illinois.

And if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the 7th annual Muscle Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Garage in St. Clairsville.