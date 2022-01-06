Soccer association needs your help to light up the field

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association has a 25-acre complex on Airport Road.

The $1.2 million dollar facility was built in 2004 with all donations.

Now, they have 470 children ages three to15 who play every year. So, there are more kids than there are hours of daylight and they’re in the midst of a huge fundraiser to light the fields.

With the numbers of kids that we have now, one of the things that we want to do is give them the opportunity to play. This lighting will provide both for safety and give us the opportunity to increase the number of kids playing probably by 30-40%. David Hahn, President, St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association

We have different levels you can donate. You can donate anywhere from $100 up. You can call me at (740) 312-5895 and we will appreciate your support. We are a non-profit organization. Your donation is 100% tax deductible. Rick Ferrell, Association Treasurer

They’re trying to raise $175,000, and they’ve already raised $120,000 of that.

They say their deadline is late spring.