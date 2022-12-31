ST. CLAIRSVILLE Ohio (WTRF)

The St. Clairsville Sunrise Rotary Club once again helped families ring in the new year with flare and fun!

The Kidz Noon Year’s Eve Bash at Ohio Valley Mall hosted hundreds of parents and kids with new years activities.

There was coloring, hands on games, a balloon drop, a DJ, a balloon artist, a magician, and so much more for everyone to enjoy.

Organizers say even though this event is during the day it has just as much excitement as the events at night and it brings families together for the new year!

It’s just an event that we really love to have so that way families, children and parents or grandparents can come out and enjoy an activity where they can celebrate the new year and when the kids may have an earlier bedtime, they may be too tired to actually see midnight, this is their opportunity to do that.” Rebecca Fabry – Treasurer, St. Clairsville Sunrise Rotary Club

She says they hope to have an even bigger crowd with more activities next year!