Gnadenhutten, OH. (WTRF) – St. Clairsville was against the Meadowbrook Colts and was without its starting QB Drew Sefsick.

In the first quarter, Vera dumped to Jacob Jordan who took the short pass all the way to the house to make it 7-0 St. Clairsville.

The Red Devils blew out Meadowbrook 35-0 and Jordan had 4 touchdowns in the game. Next up for the Devils is The #1 seed Bloom-Carroll.