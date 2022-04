Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – The Huskies were up 6-3 in the 5th inning but St. Clairsville was not finished.

The Red Devils made it a 2 run game in that inning when Harrison Central’s Rutter walked in Hoffman with the bases loaded.

Myers delivered a 2 RBI single in the top of the 6th to tie the game at 6. His team would go on to win 8-6.

Next up for St. Clairsville is a home game Monday against Brooke. Harrison Central will take on Edison at home that day.