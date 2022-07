BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – We’re still a few days away from the 4th of July, but the Independence Day festivities have already kicked off in St. Clairsville.



This evening the city held their third annual “Only in America” parade.

It was the first of a variety of celebrations planned for the weekend, with Community Day taking place on Friday. Community Day will begin at 4 p.m. with all kinds of fun activities and food options, concluding with a fireworks display at dusk.