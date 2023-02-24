ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

On Feb. 20, officers with the St. Clairsville Police Department stopped a vehicle in the Burger King parking lot off Plaza Drive. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers obtained reasonable suspicion to call for K9 Ruger.

K9 Ruger indicated on the vehicle. Officers began the search of the vehicle and located approximately 11 grams of suspected heroin along with a large sum of US currency.

Also in the vehicle were two juvenile males from the Akron area. After running the driver’s information, police confirmed that he had the following warrants out for his arrest out of Belmont County Common Pleas Court:

Complicity Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl (F1)

Complicity Aggravated Possession of Fentanyl (F1)

Complicity Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine (F1)

Aggravated Possession of Methamphetamine (F2)

Complicity Aggravated Possession of Methamphetamine (F2)

Complicity Aggravated Trafficking in Cocaine (F2)

Complicity Aggravated Possession of Cocaine (F3_

Officers with the St. Clairsville Police Department arrested 43-year-old Tonio Jawaun Coffey of Akron, Ohio for trafficking and possession of heroin in bulk amounts, endangering children, and the warrants listed above.