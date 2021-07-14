St. Clairsville police arrest man after running from police with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine

(WTRF)- A traffic stop by St. Clairsville police leads to one man being arrested for suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine.

St. Clairsville police say they stopped a vehicle on RT.9 for speeding.

Police say they asked passenger Mi’cael Donte Curry, 32 of Cleveland Ohio to exit the vehicle for probable cause to search the vehicle.

Curry attempted to run from officers on foot carrying a large plastic bag, said police.

Once officers were able to subdue Curry they found possession of a felony 1 amount of suspected cocaine and a felony 2 amount of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a large amount of marijuana.

Investigating officers say Curry had an extensive history of drug trafficking, weapons charges, and resisting arrest.

Curry was taken to the Belmont County Jail where he was booked on possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, resisting arrest, well as other charges related to the incident.



This incident is still under investigation at this time.