St.Clairsville police arrest man with loaded handgun and illegal drugs

The St. Clairsville Police Department conducted a search that lead to an arrest of a man from Oklahoma.

Police searched the residence of 105 High Street and said they found various amounts of illegal drugs, a loaded handgun and close to $20,000 in cash.

James Oliver Stephens III, 42 years, was arrested.

Investigators discovered that James was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm at the time of the search.

Investigators learned that James had an extensive criminal background with charges such as drug trafficking, robbery, weapons charges, and sexual assault.

James was also found to be a registered sexual offender.



James was taken to the Belmont County Jail and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, and having weapons under disability. This case is still under investigation at this time.