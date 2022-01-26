St.Clairsville police say they arrested two on drug charges after driver gives a fake name

St. Clairsville police have arrested two men out of Ohio on multiple drug charges.

Police say they stopped a blue Jeep with Summit County tags on Bet Mar Lane after they observed criminal activity and obtained probable cause to search the vehicle.

St. Clairsville police say the driver Bryan Akins of Uniontown, Ohio, and the passenger Curtis Ruble of Akron, Ohio was taken into custody and taken transported to the Belmont County Jail on charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, and other related charges.

Police say Akins attempted to give investigating officers a fake name during the stop, however, officers recognized him from another recent encounter.

On 12/29/2021, the St. Clairsville Police Department says they stopped a vehicle with Summit County tags.

During this stop, police say drugs and other illegal items were located hidden inside the dashboard, and two firearms were located hidden behind the vehicle door panels.

Investigators say they found that Akins was in fact a convicted felon with a lengthy and violent criminal history. Mr. Akins was then charged with this incident as well.

No mugshot was made available for Curtis Ruble.