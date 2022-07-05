St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – The home team got off to a good start. Here in the first, Will Balgo darts a single into left. St Clairsville draws first blood 1-0.

Let’s jump to the 4th inning. Jake Heatherington launches a single into left. A run comes on it to make it a 4-0 ball game.

St. C adds another run later in the inning and doesn’t even have to swing the bat. Jaren Starks earns a walk and it’s a 5-0 game.

Beverly Lowell would get on the board in the top of the 5th. Carter Wheeldon grounds into a fielders choice but a run does come in. St. C leads 6-1

They continued to make it a bit more interesting. Here in the top of the 7th, Easton Eible delivers a long single to center. Another run comes in and the lead is 6-3.

But, here the rally comes to an end. There’s Wade Pauley hitting to a groundout to end the ball game. St. Clairsville hangs on to win another game 6-3.