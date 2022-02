Moundsville, W, Va. (WTRF) – In the 1st quarter, Avery Henry gets the ball in the lane. He makes the layup and draws the foul. The free throw would be good for a 3 point play.

Cody Hartman gets the ball in the corner an hits the three. It’s real early but the Monarchs trailed 6-5.

Red Devils win 92-78.