St. Clairsville- Richland City Schools release mask policy for 2021-2022 school year

The St.Clairsville- Richland City Schools district announced their mask policy for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

The St. Clairsville-Richland City School District’s students and staff members will NOT be required to wear masks during the school day for the upcoming school year.

The District says they respect the students and staff who will continue to wear masks.

Cleaning protocols will still be implemented throughout the year in all facilities.

Updates will be provided by the school district if changes need to be made.