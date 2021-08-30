St. Clairsville will have a limited power outage on Wednesday

St. Clairsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The City of St. Clairsville Public Service and Safety Dept. announced there will be a limited power outage on Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The electric customers on the west end of the city (the Reservoir Road area down to the water treatment plant) are expected to be affected. However, this outage could cause some rolling blackouts in other areas.

This scheduled power outage is needed to conduct emergency maintenance on the Hess Substation.

Residents with questions should contact the municipal utilities office at 740-695-1410.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter