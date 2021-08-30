St. Clairsville will have a limited power outage on Wednesday

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The City of St. Clairsville Public Service and Safety Dept. announced there will be a limited power outage on Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The electric customers on the west end of the city (the Reservoir Road area down to the water treatment plant) are expected to be affected. However, this outage could cause some rolling blackouts in other areas.

This scheduled power outage is needed to conduct emergency maintenance on the Hess Substation.

Residents with questions should contact the municipal utilities office at 740-695-1410.