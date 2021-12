Generic view of a Spalding NBA basketball dropping into the hoop during the FIBA European Basketball Championship on 25 June 1989 at the Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – For St. Clairsville, Megan Malin was no good on a three point try. Katlyn Fray came down with a board and she went over to Sydney Miller who was bueno from midrange.

St. C looked to extend the floor. Thoburn collected the rock from Megan Malin. She took just one step and put up a three. She got some help from the rim to come up with the long ball.

St. Clairsville went on to win 54-49.