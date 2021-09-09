St.Clairsville woman admits to embezzling from Wetzel County business

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Cheryl M. Zambori, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, has admitted to an embezzlement charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Zambori, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Wire Fraud.” Zambori was employed as a Finance Manager at Litman Excavating, Inc. in New Martinsville, West Virginia. Beginning in July 2016, Zambori began a scheme to take $317,290.53 from the Litman business account held at a bank in Wheeling, West Virginia, and transfer funds to her personal accounts held out of state.

As a part of the plea agreement, Zambori has agreed to pay restitution to Litman Excavating, Inc. in the amount of $317,290.53.

Zambori faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.