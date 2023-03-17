ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)– On Thursday, March 16, officers with the St. Clairsville Police Department made a traffic stop on a Chrysler Pacifica on Main Street near the courthouse at around 10 p.m.

Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle, Daulton Trey Groves, 28, of Barnesville, Ohio had active felony warrants for drug charges out of Monroe County, Ohio. Daulton was then placed into custody for the warrants. The registered owner of the vehicle and passenger during the traffic stop Mikayla Jane Winzenreid, 21, also of Barnesville denied consent to search the vehicle when asked by officers.

St. Clairsville K9 Ruger was then deployed on the vehicle and detected the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a bulk amount of methamphetamine, and crack cocaine as well as digital scales, snort tubes and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigating officers discovered that both Groves and Winzenreid had been involved in drug use as well as trafficking drugs.

Both were transported to the Belmont County Jail for felony drug trafficking and felony drug possession charges as well as other charges related to the traffic stop. This case is still under investigation at this time.