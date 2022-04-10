BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– We all could use a little joy in our life.

A group of volunteers and the Mayor went out of their way to spread happiness in St. Clairsville Sunday afternoon.

The Easter Bunny hopped down the streets of St. Clairsville, spreading joy and delivering delicious treats.

For the second year in a row, the group of volunteers decked out their rides in bright colors and Easter decorations.

They made 72 Easter boxes and many other homemade goodies to pass out to community members.

Officer Greg Clark with St. Clairsville Police Department organized the event and says there is nothing better than putting a smile on someone’s face.

We are going to take the Easter Bunny around today. I want to visit some older folk’s homes and some older residents in town. We got Fox Run and delivered some Easter boxes to some kids. Officer Greg Clark, St. Clairsville Police Department

He says the world could be a better place if people were a little more caring and he encourages everyone to try to do something kind today.

The Mayor of St. Clairsville, Kathryn Thalman says she wants to bring the people of St. Clairsville together and let them know that we care.

Greg brought everyone together. We were here on Monday and had an assembly line putting boxes together of candy that has been donated by so many of our wonderful sponsors in St. Clairsville. And again, we have such a wonderful community, we like to do this because we want everyone to feel part of Community and it makes us smile to see other people smile. Mayor Kathryn Thalman, St. Clairsville

One after another, smiles filled the air when the group arrived.

The Easter bunny took pictures with children and even stopped by one woman’s birthday party.

This goes to show that a little fun and happiness goes a long way.