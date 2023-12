BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – If you need some Christmas cheer, WTRF will be airing the 2023 St. Clairsville Christmas Parade this weekend!

Join Steve Moore, Baylee Martin and Jake McGlumphy for the St. Clairsville Parade

The parade kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and our coverage will begin at 3 p.m.



You can watch the parade on WTRF.COM and WTRF ABC Ohio Valley.