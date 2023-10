Hit rock band Creed will go back on tour for the first time in a decade.

Creed has announced a 40-city North American tour and one of the stops will be at Star Lake

Creed will be joined by 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven on the “Summer of ’99 Tour” on August 3.

Presale tickets start on Wednesday at 10am with code BACKSTAGE, tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10am.

More information on tickets can be found here.