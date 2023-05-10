Concert week is back and you can get $25 all-in tickets through Live Nation.
Concert Week allows concert-goers to get $25 tickets from May 10-May 16, while supplies last, meaning all fees are included in the price you see. Taxes will be added at checkout where applicable by city, state, or venue.
Star Lake in Burguttstown, Pa is participating in Concert Week and these are the concerts you can get $25 tickets to:
- Hank Williams Jr.- Saturday, June 10
- Dierks Bentley- Saturday, June 24
- Big Time Rush- Wednesday, June 28
- Matchbox 20- Friday, July 14
- Bret Michaels- Saturday, July 15
- Snoop Doff, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and more- Tuesday, July 18
- Pantera- Friday, July 28
- Foreigner- Saturday, July 29
- Mudvayne- Wednesday, August 2
- Godsmack and Staind- Saturday, August 5
- Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, and more- Saturday, August 12
- Luke Bryan- Saturday, August 19
- Ghost- Wednesday, August 23
- Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin- Saturday, August 26
- Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41- Friday, September 1
- Odesza- Saturday, September 2
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top- Sunday, September 3
- Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox- Friday, September 8
To purchase Concert Week tickets, click here