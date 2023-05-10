Concert week is back and you can get $25 all-in tickets through Live Nation.

Concert Week allows concert-goers to get $25 tickets from May 10-May 16, while supplies last, meaning all fees are included in the price you see. Taxes will be added at checkout where applicable by city, state, or venue.

Star Lake in Burguttstown, Pa is participating in Concert Week and these are the concerts you can get $25 tickets to:

Hank Williams Jr.- Saturday, June 10

Dierks Bentley- Saturday, June 24

Big Time Rush- Wednesday, June 28

Matchbox 20- Friday, July 14

Bret Michaels- Saturday, July 15

Snoop Doff, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and more- Tuesday, July 18

Pantera- Friday, July 28

Foreigner- Saturday, July 29

Mudvayne- Wednesday, August 2

Godsmack and Staind- Saturday, August 5

Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, and more- Saturday, August 12

Luke Bryan- Saturday, August 19

Ghost- Wednesday, August 23

Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin- Saturday, August 26

Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41- Friday, September 1

Odesza- Saturday, September 2

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top- Sunday, September 3

Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox- Friday, September 8

