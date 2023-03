Nu Metal icons Godsmack and Staind are coming to the Ohio Valley this Summer.

Godsmack and Staind will be coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, August 5.

Presale for the event goes on sale Thursday at 10 am with the (code: OPENER)

Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 am on Friday.