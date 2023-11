Hootie and The Blowfish are going back on tour and will be making one of their stops at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA

“The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” will consist of Hootie and The Blowfish, Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The tour will be at Star Lake on June 29.

Presale begins on Thursday at 10am using the code: BACKSTAGE. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10am.

Hootie and The Blowfish are known for their hits “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry,” and “Only Wanna Be With You.”