Papa Roach performing at the K-Rock Dysfunctional Family Picnic at Jones Beach Theater in New York on June 8, 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/Imagedirect

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Spiritbox will be hitting the road together and will be making a stop at Star Lake.

The Revolutions Live Tour will be at Star Lake on September 8.

Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday at 12PM, and general on-sale tickets are live Friday at 10 AM.

Get tickets here.