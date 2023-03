The High School Reunion Tour is coming to the Ohio Valley.

The tour features Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifia , Too $hort, Warren G and Berner with special guests DJ Drama.

The tour will hit Star Lake on July 18.

Tickets for the event go on sale March 10 but fans can get a presale on March 6.

You can purchase tickets here.