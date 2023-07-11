It’s a week full of concerts for The Pavilion at Star Lake and the venue is giving a warning to concertgoers that they may want to arrive early.

Star Lake currently expects there to be a high traffic alert for the Post Malone concert on Wednesday and the Shania Twain on Thursday, which is sold out.

“We are expecting a large crowd with heavy concert traffic. To make sure you get in to see the show on time, please arrive early. We encourage carpooling & ride-share services, where possible, to cut down on delays and speed up entry,” Star Lake said.

For both shows, Star Lake says to arrive before 5:30 pm as gates open for both shows at 6:00 pm.

Also hitting the stage at Star Lake this week is Matchbox 20 on Friday and Bret Michaels on Saturday.

Recently, Star Lake started issuing traffic alerts after those attending a Dead & Company show were furious as traffic was backed up for hours with many ticket holders never making it to the show.