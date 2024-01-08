90’s alternative rock band Third Eye Blind will be on tour this Summer with pop punk band Yellowcard.

Both Yellowcard and Third Eye Blind will be coming to Star Lake on the Summer Gods Tour.

Arizona will join the two bands at Star Lake on July 9.

Presale for tickets begin on Wednesday at 10am using the code SPOTLIGHT. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Third Eye Blind is known for their hits “Jumper,” How’s It Going To Be,” and “Semi-Charmed Life”

Yellowcard is known for their hits, “Ocean Avenue,” “Way Away,” and “Only One.”