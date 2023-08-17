A woman took to social media and alerted the public to check their cars after she claims an air tag was put on her vehicle after a Jelly Roll concert.

A post on Facebook says a woman went to see Jelly Roll at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA on Tuesday and claimed she got an alert that an air tag was put on her vehicle at 9:33 PM.

The woman claims that the person who put the air tag on the vehicle has the location of where she lives and works.

She also claims that a random man approached her car around the same time and asked for a lighter.

The woman says she took the information to the police but they couldn’t find the air tag and if it would ping again to contact them.

An AirTag is a tracking device developed by Apple