2020 High School Football Preview: Steubenville Catholic Crusaders

Steubenville Catholic Central
Posted: / Updated:

After overcoming the loss of 16 seniors the Central Crusaders are ready to play week one.

There was some concern what the numbers would be this year but we’ve had some real positive growth at the lower levels and we actually have 34 on the roster now so even with the loss of the 16 seniors the roster has grown

Tony Agresta- Steubenville Catholic Head Coach

Offensively, sophomore Tate McKenna playing offensive tackle is someone to keep an eye on this season. Andrew Dorsey is a two-way player at tight end and a linebacker on defense.

Senior Ryan Gorman tore his ACL week 7 last season but is now back and returning as QB.

We have the full complement of the offense with Ryan right now so we have to keep him healthy

Tony Agresta- Steubenville Catholic Head Coach

The Crusaders will continue to play a 4-3 on defense with Jerome Coniker as linebacker.

You know we run multiple fronts but it’s a 4-3 base and again, some new faces some kids that have come into the school that we didn’t have last year, we’re excited for the possibilities

Tony Agresta- Steubenville Catholic Head Coach

The Crusaders hope to make it far and play in the postseason.


The Catholic Central varsity football team kicks off their season away against Harrison Central on Friday, August 28th at 7:00 p.m.

