This year’s Steubenville Central team features a lot of the same faces, but if you ask anyone around camp, this group’s mentality and mojo is completely revamped. Following a leadership retreat at elkhorn valley in July, Coach Erik Meek saw something special in his guys.

“We have a very strong togetherness, which important in High School Football, the kids gotta believe in each other and believe in their coaches, and the lockeroom atmosphere is outstanding.” Eric Meek

The Crusaders bring back Quarterback Tyler Ialenti who has looked sharp throwing in practice and also added some speed to his powerful running-style. Next to him in the backfield is Tommy Purgi, Timmy Mihalyo, and BJ Fallon who also doubles as a receiver out with Matthew Spur-awk-eye.

Coach Meek thinks his O-line is one of his strongest units, as it brings back Kody Carver, Brayden Rauch, Peyton Rauch, and Brendan Grimm.

“Well we want to be real methodical, we want to move the chains, get first downs, get some big plays, and then get points on the board.” Eric Meek

On defense, they bring back Peyton Rouch Camden Bradley and Brendan Grimm on the Defensive line, Brayden Rouch at Linebacker, and Toby Rusciano, BJ Fallon, Tommy Pergi and Tad Federoff in the secondary. Meek will also have stand-out kicker Daniel Bolster at his disposal when need be.



Coming off a 4-7 year, Coach has faith in his team leaders to turn the tide in 2023.

“Well for 8 of our seniors this is their time, this is it. So they’re very hungry and they’ve done everything we asked, and we just got to go out and play as hard as we can.” Eric Meek

The Crusaders will get their first chance to prove it on the road at Wellsville on August 18th.