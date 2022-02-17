Thomas J. Costello resigned as principal of Catholic Central High School and Bishop John King Mussio Central Junior High School, Steubenville, effective May 30, 2022.

Costello had been principal of Catholic Central since 2017 and took responsibilities at the junior high this past year.

Costello said, “Even though my discernment has resulted in a need for a change, my experience as the principal has been insightful, challenging, and fulfilling. Working with the Catholic Central and Bishop Mussio teachers and students has been a great joy and privilege. I am grateful to have been a part of this administrative team and will carry the many lessons I learned with me into my future endeavors.”

“The continued success and care of the faculty and students is of utmost importance to me. I am dedicated to doing whatever I can to make the transition as seamless as possible and I am happy to work with my replacement,” said Costello.