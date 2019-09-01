Steubenville Catholic Central wins season opener under new head coach, Tony Agresta

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio- The Steubenville Catholic Crusaders opened their season against Africentric Early College on Saturday night at Harding Stadium. The Crusaders’ new head coach, Tony Agresta made his debut during the game. Agresta came from Northlake Christian School in Louisiana where he made playoffs 8 out of 9 seasons and held a 63-48 overall record.

During the opening play of the second quarter, Ryan Gorman found Cole Maragos for a 21 yard touchdown, putting Steubenville up first 7-0. The Nubians would respond fast, following a big kick return, making it a one point game. Later in the game, Jefferry Dawsen would extend the Crusaders’ lead to 14-6 with a 21 yard touchdown run. The Crusaders would go on to win 28-24.

Steubenville Catholic Central will take on Wheeling Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 6th at 7 p.m.