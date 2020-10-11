High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Steubenville Catholic with the Win over The Bridgeport Bulldogs

Steubenville Catholic Central

STUBENVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – The first ever varsity game was played at Leo Buffone Field. The Steubenville Catholic Central Crusaders took on the Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Crusaders were looking for their first win of the season. Things were looking good early on for the Steubenville Catholic.

After a Bridgeport turnover Steubenville Catholic was all business again. Gorman with the keep and he scored from 17 yards out and the Crusaders took the lead 14-0.

The Bulldogs were looking to put some points on the board, Colin Jackson completed a pass to Quinton Burlinski which gave the Dogs good field position. But that wasn’t enough, the Crusaders went on to win 31-8.

