2020 High School Football Preview: Steubenville Big Red

It’s been fifty years of coaching for one legendary coach in the Ohio Valley.

Fifty years I think I’m just glad to be a part of something so special Reno Saccoccia- Head Coach Steubenville Big Red

And this year Reno is bringing his knowledge to his young team of players.

We have mostly young guys but with youth comes enthusiasm, and nothing ever great was done without enthusiasm, so that’s what we’re building on right now. Really, this group has been a good, hardworking group, good senior leadership. Leadership is so important Reno Saccoccia- Head Coach Steubenville Big Red

On offense, the Big Red has senior Cade Kernahan at QB. Senior Andrew Gresko, at wide receiver and senior Nasari Jackson at wide receiver.

We want to be able to run the ball and we want to be great at play-action passing. Running the ball and play-action passing is great offensively. The three-step drop comes next. Reno Saccoccia- Head Coach Steubenville Big Red

Some two-way players to watch out for are Junior Brandon Kinney at tight end and linebacker, junior James Rodney at tailback and corner, senior Nate McShan, at tailback, linebacker and sophomore Spencer Ostovich who plays tailback and defensive end.



On defense, Steubenville boasts Eli Burgey at tackle. Watch out for defensive tackles, Cian Montgomery, Camden Daley, and Greg Mamula. Senior Gaige Francis is also a key player.

Defensively, we want to be able to get lined up, know our alignment, know our assignment, and know our adjustments and fly to the football. We don’t want to get too difficult because if you’re thinking, you’re not playing as fast as you can play. Reno Saccoccia- Head Coach Steubenville Big Red

Reno says his team knows what it means to wear the Big Red.

This is a special place and I think that if you’re a coach and you’re a team and you don’t feel that your place is special, no matter where you’re at then you’re in the wrong game. This is a special place, and like I said, I’m just proud to be a part of something so special Reno Saccoccia- Head Coach Steubenville Big Red

Steubenville kicks off their season on August, 29th at home against Hickory.