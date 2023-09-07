STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s kept you alive for your entire life.

It can’t be replicated or manufactured—and thousands of people need it every day.

The gift of blood can be given in less than an hour—but can add years to those who receive it.

At Steubenville High School, the number of people who sat in the donation chair today doesn’t come close to the number of lives they saved.

Dozens of students went under the blood donation needle to change the world within their own school walls.

Coordinators said there were 36 scheduled donation times today between the high schoolers and the broader community.

The usual two donation events were increased to three this year with the Red Cross’s growing need.

The school says they picked the right place to set up their equipment.

“They’re young, they’re healthy, and they love to help. Like it’s really, really amazing to see how, like, this is only our third week of school. And I had tons of tons of students come up. I want to donate blood. I want to donate blood.” Katrina Morrow, Blood Drive organizer, Biology teacher

“I want to give blood because I love saving people, we’re helping lives. And I feel like everybody should donate blood to give their things to everybody and just to be appreciative of life.” Treyzir Lions, Junior

The Nike Club put on the drive and says blood donations was one of the many things COVID hurt.

They’re hoping for 50 lives saved with today’s contributions.

A bonus of the digital age is that you can see the hospital or clinic your donation will be taken to—just check your email next time you give blood.