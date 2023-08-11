At Steubenville winning is a way of life, expectations are always high and no one expects to win more than the Big Red players.

“Everybody thinks thar fans have a bigger expectation than players that’s false nobody wants to win than the players of any school. Not one fan puts in one second of effort before. Now when the season starts we need their support. But right now we need to get our selves in shape get the good mental attitude and just be ready to fight through some adversity because theres going to be a bunch of adversity if we get to where were going theres going to be a bunch of adversity along the way.” Reno Saccoccia

Offensively for Big Red, it all starts with the running game and upfront along the line where they return senior Demetrius Leas at center and fellow senior Javin Harper along with juniors Chandler Hoffman and Ben Burgy and tight end senior Jace Kernahan.

In the backfield, senior Savier Faulks and junior Jaylen Minniefield also return. While at receiver seniors Issac Hill and Lee Anthony Sewell both return. Senior Ayden Manning will take over the quarterbacking duties. The running game is the key.

“Just hope that our players can accept that and sometimes negativity comes from the home and hopefully the positive coaching and the positive players and the positive stuff thats created at practice over comes any negativity.” Reno Saccoccia

Defensively it’s all about speed for Big Red, where they return seniors Sabron Felton and Elijah Mullins at linebacker, Gorby and Harper on the line, Manning at safety, and junior Brody Saccoccia at strong safety.

“Football used to be played in a phone booth, nice and short run up the middle hey diddle diddle but now it’s on an airport runway so you can’t have guys on defense that can’t run.” Reno Saccoccia

Big Red will open their challenging schedule on the 17th at Youngstown Ursuline.)