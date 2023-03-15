STEUBENVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — It is a statistic that is quite shocking especially when you hear it for the very first time.

Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer and younger black women are at a greater risk to develop an aggressive type of breast cancer called Triple Negative.

Those are some of the staggering statistics that prompted the Ohio Valley Health Center to start a pilot program with young women in mind.

This week the pilot program was introduced to young women at Steubenville High School to teach them about breast cancer, breast screenings and overall breast health and wellness.

Ohio Valley Health Center Executive Director Ann Quillen says the pilot program, that was developed by Doctor Vanessa Palmer, is being made possible because of a grant the health center received from The Women’s Giving Circle, an initiative of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

Quillen says the Women’s Giving Circle awarded the Ohio Valley Health Center with an $8,000 grant to help fund the pilot program.

Our goal is that this will have a trickle down effect. That they’re learning this. They’re going to share this with their mothers and their aunties. We want everyone in the Ohio Valley to know that the Ohio Valley Health Center is here for them, and that the programs that we support are leading and make a difference to a lot of people. Ann Quillen, Ohio Valley Health Center

What I’m hoping will happen that will be a ripple effect with that sharing somebody’s thinking. I didn’t do what I needed to do. I need my mammogram or maybe I am going to take a a second look at how I eat. Maybe I am going to start eating healthy. Dr. Vanessa Palmer, Doctor of Nursing

Quillen says Doctor Palmer is headed back to Steubenville High School again Thursday morning to teach another session.

She also says they have big plans with the program to continue to spread the word.