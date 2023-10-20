STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — On Friday, Jefferson County high schoolers carried on a tradition started long before any of them stepped into a classroom.

The Steubenville High School Key Club held their 44th Honoring America assembly this morning.

The focus was on community service—with a keynote speaker who devoted 30 years of his life doing so.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. told the students that ambition and talent won’t bring you much success if it isn’t followed up with compassion.

“When we talk about service, you know, service to each other as classmates, being welcoming to each other is so important and really to be successful and to go far. Being kind is one of the easiest ways.” Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr., Jefferson County

The school started the ceremony to honor Steubenville natives who have gone onto great things…including athletes, congressmen and a governor.