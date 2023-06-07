JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Every year, The Nutcracker Village and The Great Steubenville Eggsibition bring thousands of visitors to the city.

These events have sparked so much joy during the Christmas and Easter seasons, so the Steubenville Cultural Trust Fund wanted to find a way to incorporate the summer season into the fun.

The newest wonder arriving to town is “The Catfish Crawl” and they’re calling it “3 reasons for 3 seasons” to come to Steubenville.

The Steubenville Cultural Trust Fund purchased five foot tall, fiberglass catfish that local artists are painting.

From July to September, these catfish will be on display in downtown Steubenville for everyone to enjoy.

But, as Tri-State Financial Services owner and Trust Board Member, Ken Perkins, points out, these “free” public events cost a lot of money to host and keep running each year.

“But we’re hosting an event here at Tri-State Financial. We’re doing that on June 14 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., we’re going to unveil a couple of the catfish that are done. We’re going to be there that night and they’re going to be on display from July till September. We’re going to have some of the artists here and we’re going to basically have an awareness and fundraiser event right here to, you know, kick the whole thing off and try to get people to sponsor our catfish, as they’ve done with the eggs and with the nutcrackers.” Ken Perkins | Owner, Tri-State Financial Services

In total, there are 18 catfish, and eight have already been sponsored.

During the event on June 14, the Steubenville Cultural Trust fund will be seeking support from businesses and individuals in amounts ranging from $200 to $5000.

If someone donated $1000, their name or the name of their business will be displayed next to the catfish.