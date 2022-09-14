STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief.

Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years.

Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University. He also was commended many times in his tenure with the Steubenville Police Department.

City officials will announce Anderson’s swearing in possibly later this week.