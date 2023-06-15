STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His star power gripped the country beginning in the 1940s…and hasn’t let up since.

The Dean Martin Festival will make Steubenville a destination for people all over the world, and they’ll bring their business with them.

Mayor Jerry Barilla says Martin is relatable as a personality because of how far his talent took him.

He was born on South 6th Street in the city and never completed high school, but he became friends with presidents and had TV and movie success for decades.

Mayor Barilla says Yorgo’s, Froehlich’s and other restaurants are expecting a big bump in business.

“These people are coming in from Florida, they come out from California. We’ve had people come in from England for Dean Martin. When you get a Dean Martin fan, it’s really, it’s like Taylor Swift or whoever is performing in Pittsburgh, they draw and people come and want to be a part of it.” Mayor Jerry Barilla, Steubenville

The city is making a bigger effort to push the festival this weekend than in previous years.

They saw the thousands that come in for the Nutcracker Festival in the winter, and are hoping for another tourism opportunity when the weather is warm.