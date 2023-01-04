STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — More than one billion Catholics all over the world continue to mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The former leader of the Roman Catholic Church passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.



His leadership had a direct impact on the local Dioceses right here in the Ohio Valley.



One local Bishop told 7News about the former Pope’s influence on his ministry and that of the Catholic Church throughout the world.

“We have lost a theological giant. A great mind, but also a great and loving shepherd. A man who loved the Lord so much. We saw that in how he reached out to our brothers and sisters.” Bishop Jeffrey Monforton. Bishop, Diocese of Steubenville

Bishop Monforton, along with area clergy, will hold a memorial mass in honor of Pope Benedict Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Steubenville.