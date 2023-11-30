STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — ​It’s Christmas morning, well before sunrise…and you’re the only one awake.

The lights on the tree glow softly as your excitement builds for what lies in the presents wrapped up below the branches.

It’s that childhood magic that Drosselmeyer’s on Steubenville’s 4th Street captures, either on Christmas Eve or the hottest day of the summer.

It was founded by the Nelson family in 2016, who made their dream of a year-round Christmas store come to life.

The idea started with their belief that every town needs a unique shop all its own.

And with ornaments, gnomes, and many, many nutcrackers, Drosselmeyer’s is a place where it’s always December, and a visit from Santa is just around the corner.

“We had a beautiful tradition my entire childhood of not decorating the house for Advent for the four weeks leading up to Christmas. And Saint Nicholas would come on Christmas Eve after we were all asleep, and he would deck out the house for Christmas.” Therese Nelson, Store Manager

Their store is named after the toymaker from the Nutcracker ballet, and the wooden decorations are mainly what cover their shelves.

Classic crowned nutcrackers stand side-by-side with stormtroopers, firemen and the Cheshire Cat in rows and rows along the walls.

But one thing they don’t do is the action they’re named after.

“Real nutcrackers have not cracked nuts for years. Like in decades. They’ve not made the wooden ones to do that.” Therese Nelson, Store Manager

The store doesn’t have to stock up for Christmas…they already did that back in January.

Nelson says they know exactly what they need based on what’s missing after the holidays.

“A lot of people will wait for Christmas items until October or November. We’re ready in May. And so we spend all summer filling the store back up with inventory.” Therese Nelson, Store Manager

But their love of Christmas isn’t confined to their store.

The family and their team of artists are also behind the life-sized nutcrackers in Steubenville’s storefronts and sidewalks every year.

It’s all about recreating that winter joy, whether it’s 13 days away or 365.