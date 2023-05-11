STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Dunham’s Sports, a popular national sports retailer. is coming to Steubenville, according to Second Ward Councilman Tracy McManamon.

Dunham’s Sports is the Midwest’s largest sporting goods chain and was founded in Michigan in 1937, according to the company website. There are more than 250 stores across 23 states. There is also a store in St. Clairsville, Ohio at the Ohio Valley Mall.

McManamon says Dunham’s Sports “has a very well-run organization and hopefully will do very well.”