STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you ask anyone in the city of Steubenville, Ernie Hollinger was a "home run" of a guy, and with a throw of a pitch and a swing of a bat he's being honored in a very special way.

Ernest Hollinger was a beloved member of the Steubenville community and was well-known in the area for his window-cleaning business and his passion for sports.

“Tennis Shoe Ernie” as he was known by many, passed away in February after his scooter was struck by another vehicle on Sunset Boulevard.

At the First Annual Ernie Hollinger Memorial Co-Ed Softball Classic, they unveiled a memorial in his honor.

”The one that I put here, it’s all the people who sponsored the event for today, and then the mural we had that’s going to go downtown is going to be in Central Business District, which will be a very busy part and Ernie cleaned a lot of windows down there. So, that’s going to be a very good part of town to have that. But it was important to do that. I wanted to leave something at this park because he lived here, you know, he loved playing ball here.” Patrick McLaughlin – Event Coordinator, Ernie Hollinger Memorial Co-Ed Softball Classic

All proceeds from the event are being donated in Ernie’s name to his alma mater – Steubenville High School’s Big Red Band – to go towards the cost of their trips at the end of the school year.

The turnout from the city shows just how much he impacted all corners of Steubenville.

”Ernie was basically a staff member there to all of us because he came in every morning. He knew everybody’s name. He you know, he had a lot to say every day he was in there. He listened to us every day was in there. He brightened up our day every time he was in there. Ernie was just for this community and everybody in the community.” Coleen Petrella – General Manager, Steubenville McDonald’s

Because of Ernie’s community involvement, Trinity Health Systems also contributed $1000 and pledged to make that $1000 donation to the band annually, as well.

This may have been the first tournament in Ernie’s honor, but it certainly will not be the last as he is already gaining city-wide recognition.

City Council has officially recognized April 29th as “Tennis Shoe Ernie Day” in the City of Steubenville from now on.