STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Finding a grab-and-go burrito in Steubenville has never been easy…but now there’s a new stop for some downtown rice and beans.

Fourth Street Standard opened just this week along the main downtown area.

Serving bowls, burritos and tacos at lunchtime, they’re one of a growing list of businesses that are calling Fourth Street home.

Owner and Steubenville native Trae Icuss says he always felt the city had the potential to make his dream of opening a restaurant come true.

“I just think there’s a calling for it in this area. I know a lot of people are driving to Robinson and nearby cities to get this type of food, to get burritos and bowls, and we just don’t have anything fast and convenient that’s this style so I’m just kind of giving people what they want.” Trae Icuss, Owner

Currently their doors are open from 11 to 3 on weekdays at 106 4th St.

Their store also has a second floor, where they eventually hope to offer Mexican catering.